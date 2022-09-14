In a post-pandemic world, CFOs now need to drive digital innovation

There is no doubt COVID-19 was a deadly trigger for many businesses across the world. Here in Australia, 220,000 businesses said they would be left with no choice but to close once government financial support ended, according to ABS research.

But just as SARS — the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome outbreak — paved the way for Alibaba to tap into consumer demand for e-commerce services to become the multibillion dollar juggernaut it is today, the pandemic has provided an on-ramp for brands, companies and organisations to transform their business models to address shifting consumer habits to set them up for success.

But of course, this is much easier said than done. For retailers, the move to digital cannot come fast enough. In its annual e-commerce report, Australia Post reported that in 2020 online sales accounted for 16.3% of total retail spend and Online Goods spending was up 57% since 2019. ACRS research shows 84% of Australians reported purchasing online in the last three months and 37% of these shoppers making weekly online purchases.

As more organisations are forced to embrace digital technologies to thrive — not just survive — they are turning to their chief financial officers (CFOs) as one of the key drivers of digital transformation. After all, CFOs are the ones responsible for financial planning, working with the CEO and the various business lines to drive strategy, calibrate expenses and oversee revenue and profits.