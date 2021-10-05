A five-step strategy to ensure your PR pitch goes the extra mile
Article
4 minute Read
If you’re new to the free publicity game, it can certainly be daunting to devise your first publicity plan and then put together your first media release. It’s no wonder then that some small business owners decide it all just seems like a lot of effort for little reward!
Where it gets fun though — and far more rewarding from an ROI point of view — is when you realise hitting one media outlet needn’t mean you’ll only end up with only one piece of coverage.
Here are my top tips for getting the most mileage out of your very first media pitch.
Become a SmartCompany Plus subscriber to keep readingSubscribe now
Already a Plus member? Sign in here
By submitting to this form, you agree to SmartCompany Plus’ terms and conditions.