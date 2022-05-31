Finance
Ashley Davidson

The ATO has put professional business owners on notice. Here’s what you need to know

Authors
Ashley Davidson
5 minute Read

Just before Christmas, the Australian Tax Office (ATO) issued its new approach to professional firm profits — the Practical Compliance Guideline (PCG) 2021/4 — four years after the previous guideline on professional firm profits was suspended.

The guideline provides a broad outline of the ATO’s approach in applying additional scrutiny to business owners who share in the profits of a professional business.

The changes could impact a wide range of professional equity owners in businesses — while leaving non-professional equity owners untouched.

So what does the new guideline mean for professional business owners?

Subscribe to keep reading

Get your first 30 days FREE
Learn more
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.