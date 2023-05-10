A practical guide to designing a stakeholder strategy

By Darrell Rigby, Zach First and Dunigan O’Keeffe

Most people will readily agree that the first responsibility of business leaders is to grow the long-term value of their companies. But that’s where the agreement ends and the debate begins: What is value, and how should it be measured and managed? Is a company’s value maximised by being shareholder-centric, customer-centric, employee-centric, or some other-stakeholder-centric? In a complex system where every stakeholder influences other stakeholders’ outcomes — highly engaged employees improve customer satisfaction, which in turn helps accelerate profitable growth, and so on — are any stakeholders safe to neglect?

Hundreds of high-profile CEOs — including 181 who signed a 2019 Business Roundtable statement on the purpose of the corporation — are pledging to lead their companies for the benefit of all stakeholders: customers, employees, suppliers, communities, and shareholders. Few, however, have disclosed explicit strategies for how they will do that. Most seem to be relying on intuitive approaches, which are hard to scale up and sustain because they’re based on leaders’ gut feelings about what matters most rather than specific criteria that can be codified to make delegated decision-making consistent and aligned with leadership’s strategic intent. Worse, when leaders whose personal visions have guided their companies leave their organisations, they take their intuitive strategies and commitment with them.

But the good news is that firms can use data — which is increasingly accessible and rigorous — to craft and implement effective growth strategies that recognise the complex interdependencies among stakeholders, create mutual benefits for them, and increase the net value generated collectively for their constituents. This article will explain how. It will also describe how to translate such strategies into organisational goals and measure and manage progress toward them.