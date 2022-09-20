Back to basics: Private equity and venture capital fundamentals

Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) are terms commonly heard in the startup world but for those who are new to the scene, here is a quick crash course on what they mean and how it can make a difference for your startup.

Broadly, both terms can be grouped under private capital (investment and funding available from private investors not available in public markets), but there are several key differences between private equity investment and venture capital funding.

Understanding these differences and when you might need either funding source is vital for any founder looking to raise capital for their venture.