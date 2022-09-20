Back to basics: Private equity and venture capital fundamentals
Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) are terms commonly heard in the startup world but for those who are new to the scene, here is a quick crash course on what they mean and how it can make a difference for your startup.
Broadly, both terms can be grouped under private capital (investment and funding available from private investors not available in public markets), but there are several key differences between private equity investment and venture capital funding.
Understanding these differences and when you might need either funding source is vital for any founder looking to raise capital for their venture.
Understanding venture capital
Venture capital provides capital (or funding) to new and ambitious founders who may have trouble finding debt financing (i.e. a bank loan) or aren’t ready for a public offering of shares. Very early-stage VC investors provide funding via what is known as a ‘seed’ round to new companies where they foresee value and/or profitability. Founders gain more than capital from VC investment. The benefits may include mentoring, networking opportunities or even hands-on assistance in day-to-day operations.
