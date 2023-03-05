Product culture is fundamental to startup success. Here’s how to build yours

Building a cohesive, engaged, agile product culture for your startup is core to navigating the bumpy road ahead. For starters, founders and product managers must begin developing their growth mindset from the outset. They need to focus on the customer and constantly validate their product while managing the development roadmap toward their larger vision. Finally, as they look beyond their MVP, they need to refine and develop the product to keep in touch with market trends and customer feedback.

Essentially a product culture is a set of beliefs, values, and practices — the what, why, and how — that lead to creating and delivering a high-quality product. Startups that prioritise it have a higher potential to develop great products by constantly seeking customer feedback, and ensuring that their product meets the market’s needs. A strong product culture is crucial for startups as they compete with established companies with deeper pockets and more resources. The strategy also offers startups a competitive advantage — responding to shifting consumer trends quickly.

There are several successful startups that are known for having a strong product culture. Here are some examples: