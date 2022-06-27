Product stewardship: Four steps on how to get started in your own business

Did you know that each year enough bubble wrap is created globally to cover the distance between the earth and the moon? And that last year 583 billion plastic bottles were produced, a scary 100 billion more than five years ago?

These are some frightening statistics, especially when scientists, researchers and environmental specialists have been begging for us to stop.

For SMEs, it can be hard to know where to start or what to do when it comes to understanding our environmental footprint, especially when there are so many touchpoints in the supply chain.

This is where product stewardship can come into play.