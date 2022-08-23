Are you protecting your business online? 30 tips to shield yourself from hackers

Most of us like to think we’re pretty tech-savvy, but research has shown that almost two-thirds of people use the same password for most websites.

This means a Facebook hacker could also gain access to your smartphone, online file storage, email, Amazon account, smart TV, Google Maps history, social networks… basically your life.

Unfortunately, there’s only one dead cert way to avoid ever getting hacked: never go online. But if you don’t fancy living under a rock for the rest of your life, we’ve got the essential tips for staying one step ahead of cyber criminals right here.

Protecting yourself from getting hacked can take just a few minutes if you follow these quick steps.