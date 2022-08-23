online

Unplash/Fly:D.

Strategy
Miriam Van Heusden

Are you protecting your business online? 30 tips to shield yourself from hackers

Authors
Miriam Van Heusden
4 minute Read

Most of us like to think we’re pretty tech-savvy, but research has shown that almost two-thirds of people use the same password for most websites.

This means a Facebook hacker could also gain access to your smartphone, online file storage, email, Amazon account, smart TV, Google Maps history, social networks… basically your life.

Unfortunately, there’s only one dead cert way to avoid ever getting hacked: never go online. But if you don’t fancy living under a rock for the rest of your life, we’ve got the essential tips for staying one step ahead of cyber criminals right here.

Protecting yourself from getting hacked can take just a few minutes if you follow these quick steps.

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.