sanjay-purebaby
Marketing
Lesley Apps

Uncovering Purebaby’s growth story: From wholesale infancy to a multi-channel global giant

Authors
Lesley Apps
Online Marketing
5 minute Read

The inspiration behind Australia’s largest independent baby wear brand Purebaby is now 22 years of age, living in London and studying journalism.

This news not only confirms how far the much-loved, first-born child of its founders Mirabai Winford and Sanjay Gill has come in her life, it’s also an indicator of how well the newly-minted parents excelled on the business front as Purebaby clicks over into its third decade of growth.

Clicking is an appropriate term given the route the company has traversed since the early 2000s, its expansion from wholesale roots and brick-and-mortar stores to the digital presence it commands today.

The combination of enterprising moves and staying true to its ethos of sustainability has bode Purebaby well in a consumer climate that is almost unrecognisable since the founders began creating baby clothes because they couldn’t find what they wanted in the market.

Subscribe to keep reading

Get your first 30 days FREE
Learn more
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.