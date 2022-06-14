andrew-rob-quad-lock

Andrew Poole and Rob Ward. Source: supplied.

Recruitment
Kate Jones

The best way to achieve great scale according to Quad Lock co-founder Rob Ward? Step aside

Authors
Kate Jones
5 minute Read

If you haven’t heard of Quad Lock, chances are you soon will. The Melbourne-based company is one of Australia’s biggest startup success stories, having racked up more than $100 million in sales in May, just as it celebrated 10 years in business. 

Coinciding with this milestone, one of the two founders relinquished his role as chief executive and handed it over to a newcomer. 

Rob Ward stepped aside to become Quad Lock’s chief growth officer, while former Nike executive Andrew Poole took over as chief executive. 

It’s a move some would find baffling, particularly after Ward and co-founder Chris Peters successfully bootstrapped the business for eight years.

EOFY sale now on

Get unlimited access to premium articles
Get 25% off
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.