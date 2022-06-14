The best way to achieve great scale according to Quad Lock co-founder Rob Ward? Step aside

If you haven’t heard of Quad Lock, chances are you soon will. The Melbourne-based company is one of Australia’s biggest startup success stories, having racked up more than $100 million in sales in May, just as it celebrated 10 years in business.

Coinciding with this milestone, one of the two founders relinquished his role as chief executive and handed it over to a newcomer.

Rob Ward stepped aside to become Quad Lock’s chief growth officer, while former Nike executive Andrew Poole took over as chief executive.

It’s a move some would find baffling, particularly after Ward and co-founder Chris Peters successfully bootstrapped the business for eight years.