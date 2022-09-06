R U OK? Three ways to actually make a difference with your staff

One in five people will experience mental illness in their lifetime — yet there is still a stigma in asking for help. Considering that 8.85 million Australians spend most of their time at work, there is a high chance that many employees are struggling without anyone knowing.

R U OK? Day is an opportunity for Australian employers to educate their employees about the importance of checking in on each other and promote a culture where employees feel safe to have honest interactions about their well-being. Despite being such a simple question, Australians struggle to have this conversation with those around them — especially at work.

There are many ways for businesses to encourage and normalise a conversation around how they are coping. Work is, after all, one of the most important places for people to connect, or at the very least, learn to recognise if someone is going through a hard time.



Learn to look out for warning signs that an employee is struggling with their mental health or suicidal tendencies. Everyone can collectively provide support and make a difference.