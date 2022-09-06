R U OK? Three ways to actually make a difference with your staff
One in five people will experience mental illness in their lifetime — yet there is still a stigma in asking for help. Considering that 8.85 million Australians spend most of their time at work, there is a high chance that many employees are struggling without anyone knowing.
R U OK? Day is an opportunity for Australian employers to educate their employees about the importance of checking in on each other and promote a culture where employees feel safe to have honest interactions about their well-being. Despite being such a simple question, Australians struggle to have this conversation with those around them — especially at work.
There are many ways for businesses to encourage and normalise a conversation around how they are coping. Work is, after all, one of the most important places for people to connect, or at the very least, learn to recognise if someone is going through a hard time.
Learn to look out for warning signs that an employee is struggling with their mental health or suicidal tendencies. Everyone can collectively provide support and make a difference.
Instill a supportive work culture where employees feel safe and comfortable
There are many ways to create a supportive culture and prevent discrimination that can make a significant, positive change. Discover early tell-tale signs to avoid bullying and harassment by conducting regular work-based risk assessments. This preventive measure can help to spot the warning signs of how a colleague could be at risk. Providing HR and managers with relevant training will also help in dealing with more difficult or complex situations. Once leaders start to display the right behaviour, it will create a psychologically safe environment that will encourage employees to be more open to engage in conversation.
