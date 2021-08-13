Ransomware: Should you pay or not?

This cheat sheet includes:

Three simple questions to ask before deciding to pay ransomware;

How to consider the broader impacts of rewarding cyber-criminals; and



The rate at which cyberattacks are increasing.

In 2021 we’ve seen the impact of ransomware on agriculture, healthcare, and fuel distribution via attacks on an Australian meat processor, five hospitals in the New Zealand district of Waikato and the Colonial Pipeline attack in the US.

But it’s not just large utilities that are targeted. Smaller businesses are often ripe targets for criminals who hold your data hostage and request a ransom fee.

No-one wants to reward criminal behaviour, but if your company is being crippled you’re left in a difficult position. This article includes three simple questions to ask to determine whether or not you should pay the ransom.