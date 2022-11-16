How re-inventing your business model can destabilise your competition and accelerate growth
8 minute Read
In The Essential Entrepreneur, author Richard Turner lays out a step-by-step guide to growing a successful business, covering everything a business owner needs to navigate the challenges ahead.
In this extract, Turner shares strategies for using the market strength of existing competitors against them in order to accelerate the growth of your own business.
Being successful begins with looking for ways to change the way an industry operates. Without that, you’re just competing against established businesses on their playing field.
