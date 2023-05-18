Seven reasons why your marketing plan is failing — and what you can do about it

No matter how many years your business has been selling to customers, you’re probably no closer to unlocking a secret marketing formula than the biggest Fortune 500 companies. Consumer behaviours, communication platforms, and a million other external factors mean locking in a ‘marketing formula’ that stands the test of time is virtually impossible.

Trust me, the ones that lead the way are not in possession of a secret formula; they just have enough cash flow to have top marketers experimenting 24 hours a day, seven days a week to find what works for their business. Most entrepreneurs are lucky to find two hours a month.

If you’re familiar with the popular marketing saying, ‘50% of marketing works; if only we knew which 50%’, then you’ll know exactly what I am talking about. Trying something new is a risk. It’ll cost you a lot of money, it’s not guaranteed to work and there are a million avenues to choose from.

Of course, many businesses make it look easy.