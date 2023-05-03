Recession proof your business with these seven practical tips

In recent years, the Australian economy has experienced several periods of economic uncertainty, including the global financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, many business owners are searching for ways to recession-proof their businesses and ensure they can withstand economic downturns. Here are some practical strategies for recession-proofing your business in Australia:

Build a strong cash reserve

One of the best ways to recession-proof your business is to build a strong cash reserve. Having cash reserves means that your business can weather any economic storm that may come its way. You can use your cash reserves to cover your expenses and pay your bills, even when your business is experiencing a downturn.

Ideally, you should aim to have at least six months’ worth of expenses in your cash reserve. You should build a three-way model, comprising of a balance sheet, profit and loss and a cashflow. This will allow you to undertake a sensitivity analysis to identify the impacts of changes to key variables. For example, if sales drop 20%, how long until the business runs out of cash reserves?