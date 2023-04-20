Research shows influencer marketing can be damaging. Here’s how to minimise the fallout

It’s a reality of marketing: people dislike advertising. They fast-forward through commercials in prerecorded shows and pay premiums to avoid them on streaming services. Do people similarly dislike it when the influencers they follow on social media post sponsored content — endorsements for products they have been paid to promote? A new study tackles the question.

Shunyuan Zhang, an assistant professor of marketing at Harvard Business School, and Magie Cheng, an HBS doctoral student, recognised that even though companies devote increasing shares of their marketing budgets to sponsoring content on YouTube, Instagram, and other platforms, very little research has been done gauging the effectiveness of the tactic or its overall impact on influencers, followers, platforms, and brands. To investigate those issues, the researchers focused on the interaction between influencers and their followers. “Surveys have shown that some followers don’t like sponsored content, but there wasn’t hard proof,” Cheng says. “Influencers understand that there may be some cost to them of doing sponsored posts, but they’re not sure how high it might be.”

Zhang and Cheng identified 861 English-speaking YouTube influencers in the beauty and lifestyle category and analysed the 85,669 videos they posted from August 2019 to August 2020. They collected engagement data on each video — how many people viewed or “liked” it — and noted whether it was sponsored (US regulations require influencers to disclose paid arrangements). They also analysed qualitative information, including the influencer’s voice, emotion, and appearance, along with each video’s visual aesthetics. They tracked each influencer’s number of followers before and after each video was posted. To isolate the effect of sponsored content, they divided the influencers into two groups — those who posted at least one paid promotional video during the study period and those who posted only organic, unaffiliated content. Then they examined what happened for influencers after they posted a sponsored video compared with their unsponsored counterparts, who served as a control group.