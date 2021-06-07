A business owner’s guide to maximising your superannuation

When you’re focused on running a business, and making sure you’re paying staff correctly first, your own superannuation can fall down the priority list.
This guide to paying your own superannuation teaches you the tax benefits involved with additional top ups, how to get co-contributions, and the preparation needed to salary sacrifice to superannuation.
It also includes a five-point cheat sheet you can use before filing your income taxes.
This article explains:
- Concessional contributions and catch up provisions;
- How to evaluate whether increasing your super payments is the best decision for your business; and
- The paperwork you need to file to recover your tax paid on superannuation.