Five-step strategy: Crafting your brand’s tone of voice

0.05 seconds. That’s how long it takes for someone to form an opinion of your brand online. And that first impression isn’t just defined by your business’ logos and visual identity.

In fact, how you speak to your customers (aka your tone of voice) can have an even bigger affect on whether your business remains top-of-mind with potential customers or not.

While many businesses focus their time, effort and marketing budget on digital advertising to drive sales, tone of voice is a much more cost-effective solution to building brand awareness, fostering trust and driving audiences from brand discovery to conversion.