Go deeper: How SMEs can strategically read the federal budget

When budget time rolls around, there will always be plenty of press coverage. This SmartCompany Plus guide explains how to read the budget in its original form, letting you understand the wider state of the economy, and plan ahead for policies likely to impact your business.
Just one hidden insight used well could give you a competitive edge over the rest.
This article teaches you:
- How to read the tables and figures the government provides;
- The structure of the budget, including where to find information pertinent to your business; and
- How to use the budget’s forward estimates to time your business decisions.