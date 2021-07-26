Art versus science: The eight S’s of strong business writing

This article explains:

Why feeling beats logic every time;

How to trim your writing down without overthinking; and

The eight simple tricks that make a reader connect to your writing.

Writing is seen as an artistic talent, but the criteria for making better writing choices are more objective than you might think.

Through data and images, advances in neurobiology and psychology can show exactly how the brain responds to words, phrases, and stories.

If you can make your reader’s brain light up with activity, they’ll reward you with attention.