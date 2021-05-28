Should you cease and desist? How to respond to international IP litigation

Responding to international intellectual property claims is a legal minefield. Responding, not responding, and even discussing the suit internally can severely affect your likelihood of success.
This guide, written by IP expert Robert Kramer, explains why the US is the most likely place you’ll receive a legal letter from, and the nuance involved in responding to the first contact.
Not everything is meant to proceed at the speed or informality of the internet.
It teaches you:
- Why discussing the claims internally can come back to bite you;
- The common methods used to try and set your court obligations in unfavourable districts; and
- The questions you need to ask of your lawyer to understand your exposure.