Building a community takes work. Source: Unsplash/stevenlasry

Resource Guides
Melinda Oliver

The ultimate resilience resource, part four: community

Authors
Melinda Oliver
Strategy
articleArticle
7 minute Read

Part four of our resource guide to resilience focuses on community. We take a look at three case studies of SMEs that have built strong communities, exploring how that helped them survive 2020.

Communities can unlock extraordinary competitive advantages, both creating and supporting a superior business model, but they don’t magically appear if you create a Facebook page. They take work to foster.

This resource guide teaches:
  • Why you need a purpose before you start to build your community;
  • How community members can be brand ambassadors, and a source of honest feedback; and
  • Why trust is the key factor in any well-built community.
Join Plus to access
Already a Plus member?

More for you from PLUS