The ultimate resilience resource, part four: community

Part four of our resource guide to resilience focuses on community. We take a look at three case studies of SMEs that have built strong communities, exploring how that helped them survive 2020.
Communities can unlock extraordinary competitive advantages, both creating and supporting a superior business model, but they don’t magically appear if you create a Facebook page. They take work to foster.
This resource guide teaches:
- Why you need a purpose before you start to build your community;
- How community members can be brand ambassadors, and a source of honest feedback; and
- Why trust is the key factor in any well-built community.