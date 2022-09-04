How to retain talent despite a mass staff exodus

The last two years has seen a surging rise in job vacancies, with a mass talent exodus impacting organisations Australia-wide as priorities shifted. As Australia weathers the second worst skills shortage in the developed world, retaining talent has become front of mind for many businesses seeking to stay afloat in uncertain times.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows almost a third (31%) of businesses are having difficulty finding suitable staff, with small businesses particularly struggling to keep head counts in July.

Regardless of business size or industry, in such a competitive space, it’s clear employers need to adapt to the changing needs of a post-lockdown workforce.

As businesses try to keep up with changing workplace expectations, the question they must ask themselves is ‘how can we keep hold of our best talent?’.