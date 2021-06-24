Please don’t go! What to do when your best people want to leave

This case study highlights:

How to identify why a star performer is leaving;

The pros and cons of counteroffers to keep them; and

How to mitigate the damage if they decide to leave.

Your star performers will always shine the brightest, making them ripe targets for competitors to lure from your business.

But how can you respond if they tell you that they’ve received an outside offer?

This case study examines the options for a boutique investment bank losing one of its star performers, and that person’s protégé too.

Should you fight? Or should you accept the loss and move on?