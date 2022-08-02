Rome2Rio CEO explains the four pillars of a global expansion strategy

It has been a wild few months for startups around the world, particularly in tech where funding has been cut and mass layoffs have occurred, and this is just the beginning. Any startups eyeing global expansion may be considering putting plans on pause but that doesn’t have to be the case if they have a robust strategy in play.

Expanding globally is a huge achievement but it won’t happen overnight or without a solid foundation — especially in this climate.

A good expansion strategy needs to have the base foundation laid and four key pillars put in place to hold the structure all together. Just like building a home, there are lots of details and no small step should be skipped if you want it to be a lasting success.