From a “zero base” to green innovation: Sea Forest’s Sam Elsom on how to turn industry skills into sustainable startups

Success looks different between startup founders. For Sea Forest co-founder Sam Elsom, it looks a bit like a new catamaran.

The 21-metre Sea Captain, launched in November, is custom-made to farm asparagopsis: a kind of seaweed that can dramatically reduce the methane emissions of cows and sheep when added to livestock feed.

With the launch of Sea Captain, built by Tasmania’s Lyndcraft Boats, Elsom says Sea Forest will reach its next goal of farming enough asparagopsis to feed 500,000 head of livestock.

Elsom is a particular kind of founder, chasing a very specific form of emission-busting innovation.