Why a seat at the table is not enough for diversity

Diversity on corporate boards is an urgent priority, emphasized by company leaders and public policy agendas. For example, in 2021 the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved a rule requiring most companies on the Nasdaq exchange to have at least two directors from underrepresented groups — minority, female, or LGBTQ+ — or to explain why they don’t. Such initiatives are laudable not only for reasons of fairness: Research shows that heterogeneity in groups boosts the quality of decision-making. Yet little evidence has persuasively linked increased board diversity with improved firm outcomes. A new study explores why and suggests conditions that can help.

The researchers worked with the auditors of 54 US public companies to code the transcripts of every board meeting from 1994 to 2006 to determine the number of minutes each director spoke. This revealed, unsurprisingly, that women and Black directors typically held the floor much less than white men did. (The coding did not extend to other underrepresented groups.) Controlling for the differing sizes of corporate boards, each white man spoke, on average, for 11% of the total annual board meeting time, whereas each Black man spoke for just 4% and each woman just 8% of the time. The researchers continued tracking transcripts after the close of the study and saw the same results: Black and female members were still not speaking out. “Without the participation of underrepresented directors,” the researchers write, “the potential benefits of board diversity are lost.”

Because board transcripts are confidential, the analysis was solely quantitative and thus the researchers could not document why such directors were so reticent. But anecdotal evidence suggests that white male members’ behavior often exerted a chilling effect. They cite the experience of Liz Dolan, who resigned from the board of the action sports and apparel company Quiksilver in 2015 after learning she had been excluded from critical discussions. “Even when a woman earns a seat at the table,” Dolan wrote in Fortune, “the men can put you in a soundproof booth.” It may also be that members of underrepresented groups felt insecure and censored themselves. “It’s difficult to imagine corporate directors being intimidated; they are usually very successful and dynamic people,” says the University of Central Arkansas’s Christopher Tuggle, who led the study. “But relative status matters even in a group of highfliers.”