Business beyond borders: How to make sure your product will sell overseas

Want to sell your product overseas? While expanding internationally might feel like a pipe dream for many Australian businesses, there’s still a global marketplace ready right now despite COVID-19 — you just need to know how to do it well.

International business specialist Cynthia Dearin, founder of Dearin & Associates, provides a step-by-step, accessible guide for business owners and entrepreneurs in her new book, Business Beyond Borders: Take Your Company Global.

This extract covers a guide to how to make sure your product is market-fit for the international stage, before you take it over there.