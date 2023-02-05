Techniques to help you sell when you don’t like selling

I hate selling. There, I said it. That’s a problem if you are someone like me who runs their own business, or if you have a role that requires you to generate sales. So, how can we sell if we don’t like selling? By using techniques from behavioural science to shift the emphasis from selling to buying. Here’s how.

What is selling?

A sale is a transaction. They pay you, you deliver something to them. But beneath that, selling something requires a change in your customer’s behaviour. They need to move from not transacting with you, to transacting. From not buying, to buying.

When we think of it this way, we can get to the core of what stands in the way of them doing this. We can start to address the barriers to buying.

The shift in language away from ‘selling’ to ‘buying’ is deliberate, by the way.