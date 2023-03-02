How Sendle managing director Laura Hill made the “unconventional path” work for logistics, and what your business can learn
For more than a year, Laura Hill has served as managing director of Sendle, the door-to-door parcel delivery service offering small business owners a viable alternative to Australia’s original logistics titans.
It’s a company which prides itself on efficient transport between A and B. And that’s what makes Hill’s appointment so interesting: unlike industry veterans with careers locked into logistics, Hill’s CV traverses everything from the heyday of TV’s ad market to crucial roles in some of Australia’s biggest e-commerce players.
The “unconventional path” might seem ill-suited for such a methodical industry, but for Hill, it has worked out just fine. Here’s what professionals can learn from her success so far.
Key takeaways
Lean in to your own unconventional experiences
