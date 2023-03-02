sendle

Sendle managing director Laura Hill. Source: Supplied/Elin Bandmann Photography.

David Adams

How Sendle managing director Laura Hill made the “unconventional path” work for logistics, and what your business can learn

Authors
David Adams
Growth
6 minute Read

For more than a year, Laura Hill has served as managing director of Sendle, the door-to-door parcel delivery service offering small business owners a viable alternative to Australia’s original logistics titans.

It’s a company which prides itself on efficient transport between A and B. And that’s what makes Hill’s appointment so interesting: unlike industry veterans with careers locked into logistics, Hill’s CV traverses everything from the heyday of TV’s ad market to crucial roles in some of Australia’s biggest e-commerce players. 

The “unconventional path” might seem ill-suited for such a methodical industry, but for Hill, it has worked out just fine. Here’s what professionals can learn from her success so far.

Key takeaways

1

Lean in to your own unconventional experiences

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.