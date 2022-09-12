Seven questions to ask before hiring an SEO expert
You know you need to invest in search engine optimisation (SEO) as part of your digital strategy, yet hiring the right provider is an intimidating, time-consuming, and frustrating task.
Maybe you’ve been burnt by an unscrupulous SEO company that delivered zero results, jargon-filled reporting, and poor excuses.
Back in SEO after a five-year stint teaching high school English, I see an industry still grappling with a reputation problem.
It’s hard for business owners and marketing managers to know who to trust. There is always someone offering to get you ranking #1 or pay nothing.
