seo-expert

Source: Unsplash

Marketing
Jamie Press

Seven questions to ask before hiring an SEO expert

Authors
Jamie Press
SEO
5 minute Read

You know you need to invest in search engine optimisation (SEO) as part of your digital strategy, yet hiring the right provider is an intimidating, time-consuming, and frustrating task.

Maybe you’ve been burnt by an unscrupulous SEO company that delivered zero results, jargon-filled reporting, and poor excuses.

Back in SEO after a five-year stint teaching high school English, I see an industry still grappling with a reputation problem.

It’s hard for business owners and marketing managers to know who to trust. There is always someone offering to get you ranking #1 or pay nothing.

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.