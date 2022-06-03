Seven steps to help ease your stress levels this EOFY

EOFY. Do those four little letters make you want to cry?

I get it. The end of each financial year often coincides with budget reviews, mid-year performance conversations, salary negotiations and bonus payouts. It’s not like you don’t already have enough going on. Now you and your employees have these additional financial pressures to manage.

It can be a lot.

The 2022 PwC Employee Financial Wellness Survey found that personal financial stress had a severe or major impact on 34% of employees’ mental health. As a business owner, it’s important to remember that you are an employee too! Running your business is deeply personal and it’s not just your people who may be feeling the pressure at this time of year.