stress
Hareta McMullin

Seven steps to help ease your stress levels this EOFY

Authors
Hareta McMullin
3 minute Read

EOFY. Do those four little letters make you want to cry?

I get it. The end of each financial year often coincides with budget reviews, mid-year performance conversations, salary negotiations and bonus payouts. It’s not like you don’t already have enough going on. Now you and your employees have these additional financial pressures to manage.

It can be a lot. 

The 2022 PwC Employee Financial Wellness Survey found that personal financial stress had a severe or major impact on 34% of employees’ mental health. As a business owner, it’s important to remember that you are an employee too! Running your business is deeply personal and it’s not just your people who may be feeling the pressure at this time of year.

Subscribe to keep reading

Get your first 30 days FREE
Learn more
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.