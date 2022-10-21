How Sheet Society got comfortable in lockdown and achieved sustainable growth in its business

It’s one thing to identify a gap in the market, but quite another to fill that void and amplify it so quickly and effectively that you become a leading provider in that sector.

That’s the short and sweet summation of game-changing bedding company Sheet Society’s trajectory since it launched in 2017.

Frustrated with the three-piece suit approach to purchasing bed linen (matching fitted/flat sheet/pillowcases) and its “sweaty, plastic block” packaging, Sheet Society CEO and co-founder Hayley Worley drew inspiration from her consumer experience and fashion background to reinvent the way people shop for bedclothes.

Using her skillset in the fast-paced world of style trends, Worley’s approach to Sheet Society was as much a fashion brand as a bedding one.