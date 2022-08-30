Shippit founders Rob Hango-Zada William On

Shippit founders Rob Hango-Zada and William On. Source: supplied.

Inspiration
Sophie Venz

“We’re having too much fun”: Why Shippit’s co-founders are still focused on solving Australia’s delivery problems following 300% growth in valuation

Authors
Sophie Venz
Retail
6 minute Read

Life wasn’t easy for business founders during the pandemic, and it turns out the road after COVID-19 is, unsurprisingly, not all smooth sailing either.

Rob Hango-Zada, co-founder of Shippit, knows this first hand. Yet he counts himself as one of the lucky ones, considering the pandemic spruiked home deliveries so much that his own delivery-tech service was suddenly responsible for millions of package a month.

But the shifting consumer and societal focus to online retail ultimately ended up bringing more questions than answers to Shippit, especially considering it was founded with one single goal: to solve the problem of misdeliveries.

It all started in 2014 in Surry Hills, Sydney, via a conversation between long term mates Will On and Rob Hango-Zada after On had experienced a misdelivery of a vacuum cleaner.

