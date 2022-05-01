Learning to ski in Silicon Valley: Four tips for startups looking to break into the US

An Aussie who originally trained as a Chartered Accountant, Craig Charlton has built and sold his own business, held chief executive positions at multiple high-growth tech companies — and overseen several successful exits — and has been around the block in the venture capital and private equity scenes in the US.

All in, he tells SmartCompany Plus, he has probably been involved in between 35 and 40 acquisitions over the past 30 years or so.

Now he’s based in Silicon Valley, heading up SugarCRM — a global tech focused on customer relationships software.

Over the past 18 months, SugarCRM has seen some “phenomenal” growth, particularly in the ANZ region, Charlton says. That’s been driven both by acquisitions and organic growth, which has accounted for a “north of 50%” revenue uptick, year-on-year.