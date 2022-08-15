Five simple strategies to maintain complex cloud security
Chances are, you are already using the cloud in some capacity. According to the ABS, more than half (55%) of Australian businesses use paid cloud computing services.
The pandemic saw businesses of all sizes rushing to digitise — forever changing how they operate and interact with customers. But with this rush to the cloud came a lack of preparedness.
Securing cloud environments is much more complicated than securing on premise hardware and software. This is because the cloud comes with a considerably larger ‘attack surface’ — or more opportunities for hackers to find and exploit vulnerabilities.
What is cloud security?
Cloud security is essentially a group of actions and technologies that work together to remediate threats to applications and systems running on cloud environments. These cloud-based environments (IaaS) and computing models like Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) have grown in popularity amongst SMEs, thanks to the flexibility, scalability and affordability they offer. This shift, however, has made infrastructure management a more complex, constantly evolving challenge.
