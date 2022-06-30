How Single Use Ain’t Sexy ‘hustled its way’ into a partnership with The Iconic

A few years ago, Josh Howard was looking around his house when he thought to himself “oh my god, there is so much plastic crap”.

He wanted to reduce this wastage in his own life, and help people do the same in their own households, too.

So Howard came up with the idea to condense a bottle of liquid soap into a dissolvable tablet that can be used in reusable glass bottles, he tells SmartCompany Plus.

It’s a product that helps in two significant ways, Howard explains.