sketch and etch

Tash Craven and Ash Bent. Source: Supplied.

Inspiration
Paul Brescia

Sketch and Etch leaned on its peers in tough times to unlock a 700% revenue spike

Authors
Paul Brescia
4 minute Read

Co-founded in 2015 by Ash Bent and Tash Craven, neon sign-making business Sketch and Etch has since expanded far and wide, delivering Australian-manufactured, custom-ordered signage for some of the biggest brands on the planet.

But in April 2020 when revenue dropped by 80%, Bent was fearful of the fate of the company’s 12 employees.

From that low point, it has since bounced back by 700%, as a successful expansion in the US supercharged its revenue growth and scale, with 70 people now employed by the Geelong-founded business, according to Bent.

But none of that would have been possible without contemporaries to lean on, be inspired by, and share solutions with, says Bent, who is a member of the Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO), a network of businesses with a minimum turnover of $1 million.

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.