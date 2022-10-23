Sketch and Etch leaned on its peers in tough times to unlock a 700% revenue spike

Co-founded in 2015 by Ash Bent and Tash Craven, neon sign-making business Sketch and Etch has since expanded far and wide, delivering Australian-manufactured, custom-ordered signage for some of the biggest brands on the planet.

But in April 2020 when revenue dropped by 80%, Bent was fearful of the fate of the company’s 12 employees.

From that low point, it has since bounced back by 700%, as a successful expansion in the US supercharged its revenue growth and scale, with 70 people now employed by the Geelong-founded business, according to Bent.

But none of that would have been possible without contemporaries to lean on, be inspired by, and share solutions with, says Bent, who is a member of the Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO), a network of businesses with a minimum turnover of $1 million.