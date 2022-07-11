From SKINS bankruptcy to an ASX listing: Jaimie Fuller on the lessons he’s using to grow new sportstech company, eo

It’s been a wild ride for Aussie entrepreneur Jaimie Fuller. After his company SKINS — at one time among the most successful global activewear brands — filed for bankruptcy in 2019, the Sydney-based businessman took some time out but now is back growing his new venture, eo.

Several years since the “slow trainwreck” of SKINS’ demise, Fuller is upbeat about the prospects for eo, a sports tech company targeted at pro athletes and elite amateurs.

And why shouldn’t he be?

Established in 2020, eo — co-founded by Fuller, former NSW Institute of Sport scientist Kenneth Graham and ex-Mogo Holdings CEO Dean Hawkins — raised $2.5 million in seed funding last year and plans a Series A of at least $5 million in 2022 to boost domestic growth and set up a team in the US, its first overseas market entry.