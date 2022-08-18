How to reduce your carbon footprint when managing a remote team

If you’re managing a remote or hybrid team, you may think the emissions produced by your workforce are fairly minimal or don’t contribute towards your organisations’ carbon footprint.

This is a common misconception, however it is now widely accepted that for companies operating hybrid and remote teams, the emissions created by employees working from home (WFH) should be included in the measurement of a business’ carbon footprint, in the same way they would be included if they were working from a centralised office.

It’s important to understand the carbon footprint of your remote team as it can have a material impact on your company’s carbon footprint. For example, while emissions from commuting into the office may be lower, it’s estimated that home energy usage could be increase by between 7% and 23% (compared with a day working at the office).