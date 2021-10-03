The five best ways to respond when your brand is caught in a social media firestorm

When your business goes viral for the wrong reasons, what can start out with a simple misunderstanding or isolated poor customer experience can quickly cascade into a crisis for your brand.

That’s why it’s important to react quickly, let your customers feel heard and addressed, and quickly put a statement out in response to the drama.

The most powerful phrase in your arsenal is usually “We’re sorry, we got this wrong”, according to Kristen Zotti, founder of boutique PR agency Zotts and Co.