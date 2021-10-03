social-media-response

Source: Unsplash/Wes Hicks.

Marketing
Paul Brescia

The five best ways to respond when your brand is caught in a social media firestorm

Authors
Paul Brescia
articleArticle
5 minute Read

When your business goes viral for the wrong reasons, what can start out with a simple misunderstanding or isolated poor customer experience can quickly cascade into a crisis for your brand.

That’s why it’s important to react quickly, let your customers feel heard and addressed, and quickly put a statement out in response to the drama.

The most powerful phrase in your arsenal is usually “We’re sorry, we got this wrong”, according to Kristen Zotti, founder of boutique PR agency Zotts and Co.

Become a SmartCompany Plus subscriber to keep reading

Get your first 30 days FREE with the promocode 30FREE
Subscribe now
Already a Plus member?

By submitting to this form, you agree to SmartCompany Plus’ terms and conditions.

More for you from PLUS

image/svg+xml

Smart50 2021 nominations closing soon

Get your Smart50 nomination form in before October 6 to be in the running.
Enter Now