In defence of the sales pitch: How to make the soft sell work hard
The debate between hard and soft selling is as old as time itself. Is it better to go in hard, or slowly build an audience with engaging content over time? Most of the time, the answer is: softly does it.
Soft selling comes with its own set of risks, however. Too ‘softly, softly’, and your customers will remain stuck on the first step of the sales funnel indefinitely. The key? Gently guide your customers down the sales funnel with content and marketing that provides genuine value and builds trust, rather than a hard sell disguised behind the veil of ‘content’.
Starting soft on social
Soft selling is a sales technique defined by subtle language and a non-aggressive technique. Social media is the ultimate soft-selling machine. Most social media users aren’t online for the purpose of being sold to, which means a soft selling approach feels much more appropriate.
A retailer’s interactions on social media should be driven by the goal of engagement rather than sales. The bet is that over time high engagement will lead to brand recognition, trust and yes…sales.
