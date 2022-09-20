In defence of the sales pitch: How to make the soft sell work hard

The debate between hard and soft selling is as old as time itself. Is it better to go in hard, or slowly build an audience with engaging content over time? Most of the time, the answer is: softly does it.

Soft selling comes with its own set of risks, however. Too ‘softly, softly’, and your customers will remain stuck on the first step of the sales funnel indefinitely. The key? Gently guide your customers down the sales funnel with content and marketing that provides genuine value and builds trust, rather than a hard sell disguised behind the veil of ‘content’.