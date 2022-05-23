software-people-saas

The people behind the pixel: Breathing humanity into your software company

Young Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies have what it takes to grow and succeed. The ideas and innovation are there, but when it comes to execution, an awful lot of them are falling down. Why? Because they don’t have a strong brand to match. 

Let me paint the picture for you: a tech genius sees a serious problem for a user, and creates software to solve it, creating a new SaaS company in the process. The company gathers endless data by resolving pain points across user needs on their platform, and the minds behind the product come to know the ins and outs of every pixel.

However with such a laser focus on the tech, SaaS founders often forget to hone in on framing their offering in a human, relatable way, instead leaving their users in a clinical bubble of tech speak, enterprise posturing and functional features that confuse rather than empower

To date, only a few SaaS companies have successfully used user insights to build an enduring, ownable and distinctive brand that drives a sustainable competitive advantage — think Shopify, Xero, Monday.

