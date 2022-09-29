How the founder of Spewy rebranded her seven-figure business

When I started my business Spewy four years ago, we had one product which came in a couple of designs. The logo was fun and vibrant as we were selling a product for babies/kids and, at the time, it was the perfect look for my startup. However, during this time we grew enormously, and with a new product line and a range of new eye-catching patterns, I started to look at our current brand with a new lense and focus.

With more products and designs, I felt that our once colourful logo and brand was actually taking away from our products, and we wanted to make them the hero. So we set to work to rebrand, starting a new chapter for the business that realigned with our vision and overall message to our target market.

But a successful brand is so much more than a pretty logo and colour palette. It’s your tone of voice, customer service and everything that you do day in and day out to improve and grow your business.

So when it comes to rebranding your business, it may seem a little overwhelming at first, but with careful planning and execution it is definitely worthwhile. Here are my four key takeaways and what we have learnt through this experience.