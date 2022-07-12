How to help your staff return to work following parental leave

Australian mothers are among the most educated in the world, yet Australia is ranked 70th for women’s workforce participation in the Global Gender Gap Index.

While government policy is primarily to blame, workplace policies can help close this gap, but only if all employees are equally supported. Companies must weave such policies into the workplace fabric for all employees, including men, non-parents and senior management.

Otherwise, they risk creating a ‘mummy track’, increasing the gap and further disadvantaging mothers.

Supporting parents at work is not a zero-sum game. Benefits for businesses include attracting and retaining talent, lowering absenteeism and saving recruitment costs. When people become parents, they are likely to be in the middle of their careers, either already in leadership roles or on the leadership track. Losing these employees can cost valuable corporate knowledge, mentoring opportunities and succession plans.