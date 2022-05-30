Have your staff been working from home? Here are your EOFY obligations

The world has changed significantly in the past few years and for small businesses, managing their staff remotely has become a new challenge to navigate. There are several challenges that the employer now has to overcome, both managerial-wise and with professional tax obligations.

Are your staff set up for success to be working from home?

One big question ensure your staff are set up for success and can independently work at home is: do they have the tools they need?

For someone who has a job that is predominately online, you’ll need to ensure they have access to the right documents, tools and systems to have all of the information that they need to complete their tasks.