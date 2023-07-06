Is your startup bleeding cash? Here’s a case study on slashing burn rate

By Nitin Nohria, Katie Josephson, Sophia Wronsky and Elizabeth Rha

Tyler Smith, the founder and CEO of Puck.io, joined the Zoom meeting and greeted Louis Saad, a venture fund partner, his largest investor, and Puck’s lead director. It was four days before the company’s board meeting, and they had a lot to discuss.

Just 18 months earlier Puck’s trajectory had looked fantastic. An enterprise software company, the four-year-old start-up had completed a US$100 million funding round at a US$2 billion valuation and was on track to achieve $100 million in revenue for the coming year. When its headcount reached 500, Tyler took a lease on a large New York office space. The goal was to take the company public in two to three years.

But then tech stocks started to slide as the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates to fight inflation. IPOs were postponed, and VCs began advising their portfolio companies to cut costs. Louis, who’d founded two successful start-ups and a third that went bankrupt during the Great Recession — precipitating his shift into venture capital — was especially vocal about the need to aggressively reduce expenses and lengthen Puck’s funding runway.