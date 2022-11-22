Save the origin story — investors want to back the product, not the person

Kitchen table startup stories are part of business folklore. Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak creating Apple in the garage, Jeff Bezos doing the same with Amazon, and Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht launching Canva from the living room.

But the grim reality is that being a user entrepreneur can be tough. Not only are you faced with a steep learning curve, but you also have investment odds stacked against you, as new research has shown.

In a randomised controlled experiment, researchers tested whether investors in a crowdfunded equity environment discriminated between the type of entrepreneur behind a product for musicians.

Some investors were made aware that the firm’s founder was a musician (a user entrepreneur), while other investors were unaware of this. They instead believed it was a traditional producer firm.