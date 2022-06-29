Startup school: How to secure capital for your tech startup

Securing funding for a new tech business is one of the most challenging yet crucial tasks a startup founder can undertake. Even with a brilliant business idea, finding a potential investor and raising the necessary startup capital can be a tough ask. Without dependable funding sources, a tech company in the early stage of development is likely to fall behind the competition.

To build a successful startup, entrepreneurs must determine their financial needs, identify funding opportunities, and know which sources to prioritise to raise capital. However, this is easier said than done. Many tech startups try to attract the attention of venture capitalists or an angel investor, but this has led to overcrowding. It now seems harder than ever to get the startup funding you need to execute your big idea.

So how can entrepreneurs raise the capital necessary to get their tech startups off the ground?

In the third part of our Startup School series, we discuss the funding options small business owners and startup founders are using to launch their tech ideas in the market.