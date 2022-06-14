startup-school-tech-business
Strategy
Martin Coyle

Startup school: Raising capital, rapid expansion, and how to navigate business challenges

Authors
Martin Coyle
4 minute Read

There is no doubt that the tech industry has become an increasingly competitive space. Now more than ever, securing funding for a startup company takes more than just a tech-savvy entrepreneur with a good idea. You need to attract investor attention with a loyal customer base, a strong business model and a realistic plan for growth.

With that in mind, this five-part series — published each Wednesday for the next five weeks — aims to explain the life cycle of a tech business from forming a startup idea to creating its exit strategy in the current market.

This first article provides some helpful advice on what to consider when starting a tech business.

Tech business startups

Today, the tech industry is a booming space full of innovation and investor potential. According to a Gartner forecast, global spending on information technology (IT) is expected to reach $4.4 trillion by the end of the year. With so many lucrative opportunities, countless entrepreneurs want to bring their tech business ideas to a potential customer base. But how do they get started? 

EOFY sale now on

Get unlimited access to premium articles
Get 25% off
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.